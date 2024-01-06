Sydney Test: Marnus Labuschagne slams twin fifties against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi

Labuschagne is closing in on 4,000 Test runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne slammed twin half-centuries as Australia thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test in Sydney to complete a 3-0 whitewash. He backed his 147-ball 60 from Australia's first innings with a fiery knock. Labuschagne slammed an unbeaten 62 off 73 balls as Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target. Here are his stats.

A fine effort from Labuschagne

Labuschagne's efforts in the final innings were crucial as opener Usman Khawaja departed for a duck. The youngster arrived at three and joined forces with the veteran David Warner. Both batters played positively and added 119 runs for the second wicket before Warner departed for 57. Labuschagne, nevertheless, stayed till the end as Australia crossed the line without much hassle.

800-plus runs against Pakistan

Labuschagne has now raced to 805 runs against Pakistan in 10 Tests at 50.31 (100s: 2, 50s: 4). Playing his 46th Test, Labuschagne's 62* has taken him to 3,996 runs at 52.57. Besides his 19 fifties, the classy player also owns 11 hundreds. Earlier, Labuschagne crossed 2,500 runs at home on Day 1. He now has 2,604 runs at 66.76.

Second-highest average at home among Australians at home

Labuschagne took 25 Tests to accomplish 2,500 runs at home. He averages 66.76 Down Under. Only Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher Test average among Australian batters with at least 1,500 runs at home. Notably, Labuschagne is yet to be dismissed on a duck on home soil. He has 12 fifties and nine tons, including two double tons in Australia (Highest score: 215).

How did the match pan out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first. Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australia managed 299 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Labuschagne. Jamal took six wickets. Josh Hazlewood's four-fer meant Pakistan were restricted to 115 in their second outing. Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target.