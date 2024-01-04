Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Dimuth Karunaratne as SL's Test captain

Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Dimuth Karunaratne as SL's Test captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:12 pm Jan 04, 2024

Dhananjaya has 51 Tests under his belt (Source: X/@ICC)

In another leadership change in the Sri Lankan team, Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced Dimuth Karunaratne as their Test captain. Sri Lanka's chief Selector Upul Tharanga confirmed the same on Thursday (January 4). A few days back, Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga replaced Dasun Shanaka as SL's ODI and T20I skippers. Meanwhile, de Silva has become SL's 18th Test skipper. Here are further details.

Karunaratne led Sri Lanka in 30 Tests

Karunaratne, who first took the charge in 2019, led the Lankans in 30 Tests. He smoked 2,643 runs in these games at 49.86. Under his leadership, the Lankans boast 12 wins, as many defeats, and six draws. In his maiden assignment as skipper, he led SL to a historic 2-0 win over South Africa in the Rainbow Nation (in 2019).

Karunaratne wanted to step down after the Ireland series

Notably, Karunaratne had expressed his desire to step down as skipper ahead of the home Test series against Ireland in March this year. "I have informed the selectors that it's good to appoint a new captain for the new (ICC World Test Championship) cycle. I am ready to step down after the Ireland series" Karunaratne had said in the presser.

A look at Karunaratne's overall Test numbers

Karunaratne made his Test debut way back in November 2012 against New Zealand. Having played 88 Tests, he has now raced to 6,631 runs with his average being 40.93. Notably, the 35-year-old veteran opener is Sri Lanka's fifth-highest run-getter in Tests His tally includes 16 tons and 34 fifties, with his highest score reading 244.

Here are de Silva's Test numbers

The 32-year all-rounder, who made his Test debut in July 2016, currently tallies 3,301 runs at 39.77 in 51 Tests. The tally includes 13 fifties and 10 tons. With the ball, the off-spinner has scalped 34 wickets at 57.29. As de Silva has been dropped from SL's ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series, he is likely to focus more in red-ball cricket.