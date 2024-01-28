Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones netted his fifth goal of the season

Jones has been brilliant for Liverpool this season in the limited chances that he has received. The youngster has scored five goals in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. As per Opta, this is his most productive season surpassing the 2020-21 season where he netted four goals. Overall, Jones has slammed 16 goals in 121 appearances across all competitions.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez attains this sensational double

As per Opta, Nunez is the first player in Europe's big five leagues to hit double figures for non-penalty goals (10) and assists (10) across all competitions in the 2023-24 season. The Uruguayan striker has netted 26 goals in 75 appearances while scoring 11 times in the ongoing season. This was his second goal in the FA Cup in four matches.

Liverpool

Liverpool continue their unbeaten streak against Norwich City

Liverpool are unbeaten against Norwich City in their last 19 meetings since their 1-0 defeat at home in April 1994. In this period, they have registered 17 victories and two draws. The Reds have progressed from 12 of 13 FA Cup ties against lower-division teams. Their last defeat came against the Wolves in January 2017 when they lost 2-1 at Anfield.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota ran the show for Liverpool

As per Squawka, Jota has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 11 appearances for the Reds. He has netted six goals and provided four assists in these 11 matches. Overall, he has netted 12 goals in 23 appearances in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. Jota has slammed home 53 goals in 137 appearances for Liverpool.

Summary

Here is the match summary

Liverpool had an early chance with Nunez hitting the crossbar before Jones handed them the lead. But Gibson leveled the scoreline for Norwich before Nunez eventually scored for the Reds. In the second half, Jota regained the two-goal lead for Liverpool before Van Dijk made it 4-1. Later, Sainz pulled one goal back for Norwich but ultimately Gravenberch made it 5-2.

Record

Liverpool scripted these records against Norwich City

Liverpool netted five-plus goals in a single FA Cup game for the first time since beating Brighton 6-1 in 2012. Meanwhile, Norwich conceded five-plus goals in a match in the competition for the first time since their 5-0 defeat against Everton (February 1995). Liverpool have won all of their eight clashes against Norwich under Jurgen Klopp. His best 100% win rate against an opponent.

Information

First FA Cup goal for Van Dijk since January 2018

As per Squawka, Van Dijk has netted in the FA Cup for the first time since January 2018 when he made his Liverpool debut with a great goal in the Merseyside Derby against Everton. Overall, the defender has netted 21 goals for Liverpool.