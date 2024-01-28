Statement

It's not worth it to continue: Xavi following Barcelona's defeat

"The feeling of being Barca coach is cruel, unpleasant, it feels like people lack respect for you a lot of the time," said Xavi who also revealed that the job has taken a toll on his mental health. "It's happened to every coach that has been at this club, it's impossible that there's a (Alex) Ferguson of Barcelona," he added.

Tito Vilanova

Vilanova won the 2012-13 La Liga crown

Following Guardiola's departure, his assistant, Tito Vilanova took up the reins and he led Barcelona in 45 matches while winning 34 of them (Win%: 75.56) He guided the Blaugrana to the 2012-13 La Liga crown. During that season, Vilanova had to take a break as he was suffering from parotid gland cancer. Jordi Roura took over before he returned only to resign in 2013.

Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Martino had a brief stint at Barcelona

Gerard Martino was appointed as Barcelona's new manager in 2013 and guided them to 40 victories from 59 matches. His team suffered only eight defeats and had a win percentage of 67.80. Martino clinched the Supercopa de Espana in 2013 when they defeated Atletico Madrid. Barcelona also reached the Copa del Rey final in the 2013-14 season but they lost to Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique

Enrique won the historic treble with the Blaugrana

Enrique provided the most stability to Barcelona following Guardiola's departure. He guided Barcelona to a historic treble in the 2014-15 season. Enrique guided Barca to 138 victories from 181 matches with a win% of 76.24. He won two league titles, three Copa del Rey crowns along with a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup title each.

Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde won four titles as Barcelona manager

Following Enrique's departure, Valverde took charge of Barcelona in 2017 and stayed at the club for three years. He led Barcelona in 145 games while winning 97 of them with a 66.90 win percentage. Valverde won two consecutive La Liga titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He also clinched the Copa del Rey title in 2017-18 while also bagging the Supecopa de Espana (2018).

Quique Setien

Quique Setien managed Barcelona for 25 matches

Quique Setien's Barcelona stint came to an end unceremoniously following an 8-2 defeat against Bayern in 2020. Setien's stint lasted for 35 matches, registering 16 victories while suffering five defeats (Win%: 64). It was the fourth time in five seasons that Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-final. Barcelona conceded eight goals in a match for the first time since April 1946.

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman lasted as the Barcelona manager for 14 months

Ronald Koeman was trusted as Barcelona manager but he only lasted 14 months. He guided the Catalans in 39 victories from 67 matches with a win percentage of 58.21. Koeman's Barcelona suffered 16 defeats. The Dutchman only bagged a solitary accolade with the club when he won the Copa del Rey title in 2020-21 title. He lost three consecutive El Clasicos against Real Madrid.

Xavi

How has Xavi fared as Barcelona manager?

Xavi joined Barcelona as their manager in November 2021. Since then, the former Barca legend has managed the club in 122 matches. He has helped the club win 75 matches, besides 21 draws, and 26 defeats. He has a 61.48 win percentage. Xavi won two trophies last season (La Liga and Supercopa de Espana).