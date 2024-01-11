Jadon Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan: Decoding his stats

Edited by Rajdeep Saha 06:23 pm Jan 11, 2024

Sancho has netted 12 goals in 82 appearances for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@Sanchooo10)

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan with the hope of resurrecting his career in the Bundesliga. Dortmund have re-signed Sancho on loan until the end of the season. Sancho returns to the Bundesliga club two-and-a-half years after joining United in a £73m deal. He has not played for United since August 2023. Here's more.



Sancho has been out of action since August as he grew out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag. He had a public bust-up with the Dutch tactician regarding his work ethic in training. Since then, the youngster has been training alone for four months. Dortmund will hope Sancho finds his previous form he showed for the Black and Yellow.

Sancho joined Manchester United for a whopping £73m

Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 for a whopping transfer fee of £73 million. However, he never really lived up to the hype at Old Trafford. The young winger featured in 38 matches in his first season and scored five goals while he returned with seven goals in 41 appearances last season. Overall, he netted 12 goals (6 assists) in 82 matches for United.

A look at his Premier League exploits

The 23-year-old has slammed home nine goals in the Premier League from 58 appearances while also providing six assists. Sancho has clocked 20 shots on target with a shooting accuracy of 43%. He has also registered 1,725 passes while creating 11 big chances. He has amassed 31 tackles, 23 interceptions and 10 clearances in the competition. Sancho has missed five big chances.

Sancho scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for Dortmund

Sancho made his debut for Dortmund in the 2017-18 season and became a force from 2018-19 onwards. The last three seasons were pivotal for the youngster as he dominated the scenes. Sancho featured in 137 matches for Dortmund, netting 50 goals. As per BBC, he made 57 assists. During his time there, he won the DFL Supercup in 2019 and the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

Sancho has won three club career honors

Sancho won the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup with Dortmund in his first spell. He won the Carabao Cup with Manchester United last season, besides being a runner-up in the 2022-23 FA Cup.

Key details about the deal

As per BBC, the loan contract contains no option to buy. Dortmund will pay £3m, with up to an additional £3.4m in add-ons which are subject to appearances, Champions League progress and qualification. The deal will also cover the majority of Sancho's wages, and if the bonuses are paid in full it would be more than 100% of Sancho's salary.

