Context

Why does this story matter?

ICC gave a warning to Sri Lanka by suspending them as their government got involved in their cricketing matters. Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe had sacked the board and installed an interim committee headed by Arjuna Ranatunga. But the court reinstated the board a day later handing a 14-day stay order to the committee following the petition filed by SLC chairman Shammi Silva.

Information

Second full-member to get suspended by ICC

Sri Lanka cricket became the second Full-Member nation to get suspended by the ICC. Zimbabwe were also suspended by ICC back in 2019 also due to government interference in their cricket board.

SLC

SLC Board was sacked following their horrible World Cup performance

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Ranasinghe sacked the national cricket board. The same was confirmed in a statement on Monday (November 6). The sacking came days after the side's humiliating defeat against India in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Former SL skipper Ranatunga was named the chairman of a new interim committee which had seven different members in the panel.

Court

SLC Board was reinstated by the court

The Sri Lankan court restored the country's cricket board on November 7 after it was sacked by the sports minister Ranasinghe following their shambolic defeat against India. As per AFP, SL's Court of Appeal quashed the minister's decision to sack the cricket board and reinstated the same on Tuesday with a full hearing pending.

U-19 World Cup

They missed the opportunity to host the U-19 World Cup

Courtesy of ICC's suspension, Sri Lanka missed the opportunity to host the 2024 U-19 World Cup. On the eleventh hour, it was shifted to South Africa and is ongoing without any hiccup. Other than that, there were no other implications on the daily running of cricket including bilateral and domestic tournaments. Sri Lanka recently hosted Zimbabwe for a white-ball series.

World Cup

Sri Lanka finished ninth in the 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka looked promising in the WC qualifiers but failed to get going in the 2023 ICC World Cup. They defeated the Netherlands and England while suffering seven defeats with their last one coming against New Zealand. SL finished ninth in the 10-team tournament with only four points. The Lankan Lions failed to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.