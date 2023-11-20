Decoding India's barren run in ICC events since 2013

Decoding India's barren run in ICC events since 2013

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:19 pm Nov 20, 202309:19 pm

India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia by six wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India came very close to winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup but in the end, it was not enough as Australia took home their sixth title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Notably, India haven't won a single ICC event since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Here we look at India's abysmal record in ICC events since 2013.

India has featured in 10 ICC events since they won the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, they have failed to clinch another major trophy in a decade. They have mostly given great performances but their inability to perform in crunch knockout matches has been the main area of concern. They have been consistent in qualifying for the knockouts but are yet to cross the line.

India lost the 2014 T20 World Cup final against SL

Under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni India reached the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup which was hosted by Bangladesh. India topped their group with four out of four wins while beating SA in the semi-final. However, they faltered in the title clash against Sri Lanka. India were restricted to 130/4 in 20 overs and SL chased it down with ease.

Semi-final exit in the 2015 ODI World Cup

The 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and NZ was another ICC event where India played like favorites until the knockout stage. Here again, the Men in Blue won all of their six group-stage fixtures before bowing out of the tournament in the semi-final against eventual champions Australia. Australia posted a massive 328/7 and then bundled out India for 233, winning by 95 runs.

Another semi-final exit in the 2016 T20 World Cup

India lost to West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final extending their horrendous run in ICC knockouts. Although they started with a defeat against NZ in their opener, they won the remaining matches to qualify for the semi-final. But they fell short against the eventual winner. India posted 192/2 in 20 overs and WI chased it down with two balls to spare.

India lost to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final

India were all set to defend their Champions Trophy title in 2017 and they were against Pakistan in the final. Virat Kohli's men lost to SL but qualified for the knockouts with ease. They outplayed Bangladesh in the semi-final but fell short against Pakistan in the title clash. Pakistan posted 338/4 batting first and later their bowlers bundled out India for only 158.

A heart-breaking semi-final defeat in the 2019 World Cup

Once again India dominated the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in England. Under Kohli's leadership, India won seven out of nine league games (NR: 1). The semi-final against New Zealand went completely against India's plans. It was affected by rain and ran across two days. India were chasing 240 and suffered a top-order collapse and fell short by 18 runs.

India lost the 2021 WTC Final

India dominated the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle and faced Kane Williamson's NZ in the final. In the battle for the Test mace, India were second-best once again as the Men in Blue suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the Kiwis.

India's group stage exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue suffered another setback a few months after the WTC final when they bowed out of the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. India lost to Pakistan and NZ in the first two matches and despite winning the rest of the games, they couldn't qualify for the semi-final. They suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the opener.

Semi-final exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup

India eyed redemption in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. They dominated the league stage and only lost a single game against SA. They looked like favorites heading into the knockouts. However, they got outplayed in the semi-finals against England as they secured a 10-wicket win, having chased down 169 in 16 overs. It was yet another story of agony.

India lost the 2023 WTC Final against Australia

India yet again qualified for the WTC Final after finishing on top of the 2021-23 cycle in the longest format of the game. They faced Australia in the final at the Oval and finished second best. India lost the match by 209 runs.

Defeat in the 2023 World Cup final

India were all set to win their third ODI World Cup title as they entered the title clash with a 10-match unbeaten run. The Men in Blue registered big wins over every other opponent in the league stage. They even tormented NZ in the semi-final. But fell short against Australia in the final. Chasing 241, Australia registered an emphatic six-wicket win.