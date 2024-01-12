Barcelona reach the 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup final: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:38 am Jan 12, 202402:38 am

FC Barcelona overcame Osasuna 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

FC Barcelona overcame Osasuna 2-0 in the 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup clash to reach the final. 2022-23 La Liga winners Barcelona saw Robert Lewandowski score in the 59th minute before Lamine Yamal scored late on. Barcelona will face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. Real had beaten Atletico Madrid 5-3 in a match that had gone into extra time.

Lewandowski's touch helps Barca

As per Opta, Barcelona have not lost in 27 of the 32 games in which Lewandowski scored in all competitions (W25 D2), with the last defeat involving a goal by Lewandowski on December 10, 2023, against Girona in La Liga. Lewandowski has scored his 11th goal of the 2023-24 season for Barca (5 assists). He scored 33 goals last season (A8).

26th Spanish Super Cup final for Barcelona

Barca are in their 26th Spanish Super Cup final. Notably, Barca have won the competition a record 14 times, besides being the runners-up on 11 occasions. Barca last won the tournament in the 2022-23 season.

Barca beat Osasuna 2-0

Barcelona had several chances in the first half to go ahead but saw Lewandowski spurn two. Osasuna too had their moments but Barca remained compact. In the second half, IIkay Gundogan's clever pass saw Lewandowski find the net. Late on, Joao Felix provided the assist for Yamal in the 93rd minute. 16-year-old Yamal made no mistake after a solid first touch.

A look at the match stats

Barca clocked 20 attempts out of which seven were on target. Osasuna had three shots on target from 11 attempts. Barca dominated the ball, clocking a 68% possession and a 90% pass accuracy. Osasuna committed 21 fouls to their opponent's 12.