'Batman 2' to be next DCU film, hints James Gunn
James Gunn recently revealed that The Batman Part II will "hopefully" start production before his upcoming Superman sequel. In a recent interview on the I Think You're Overthinking It podcast, he shared details about his future projects. "I can say that probably the next movie we're gonna be making is the follow-up to Superman," he said.
Gunn further added, "Well, hopefully we're making The Batman 2 before that." He also hinted at a new TV show in the pipeline. "We got The Brave and The Bold is still going well, and Wonder Woman, and Paradise Lost, and Booster [Gold]." "So all those other things are still going down the road. Some of the things have changed a little bit, but most of those things are all in process."
Gunn emphasized his commitment to delivering quality scripts for his upcoming projects. He stated, "I am not going to make any of them until there is a screenplay that I'm happy with." Meanwhile, Gunn successfully rebooted the DCU with Superman (2025), kick-starting his ambitious 10-year plan for the cinematic universe.