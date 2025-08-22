'Baaghi 4' teaser: Ronny is back, ready for revenge

New songs, new cast members introduced

The teaser kicks off with Ronny reflecting on what really matters before launching into some wild action scenes.

Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu appear in pivotal roles.

Plus, two new tracks are out: Bahli Sohni (a high-energy banger choreographed by Farah Khan) and Guzaara (a romantic song that gives us a peek at Ronny's softer side).

Baaghi 4 looks set to blend fierce action with real emotion.