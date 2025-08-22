Next Article
'Baaghi 4' teaser: Ronny is back, ready for revenge
The Baaghi 4 teaser just dropped, and Tiger Shroff's Ronny is back—this time looking more intense than ever.
The video teases a gritty story of revenge, with Ronny seeking revenge, and Sanjay Dutt appearing in a pivotal role.
Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film hits theaters September 5, 2025.
New songs, new cast members introduced
The teaser kicks off with Ronny reflecting on what really matters before launching into some wild action scenes.
Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu appear in pivotal roles.
Plus, two new tracks are out: Bahli Sohni (a high-energy banger choreographed by Farah Khan) and Guzaara (a romantic song that gives us a peek at Ronny's softer side).
Baaghi 4 looks set to blend fierce action with real emotion.