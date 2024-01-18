Travis Head races past 3,000 runs in Test cricket: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Gaurav Tripathi

Travis Head became the 40th Australian batter to complete this feat (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian dasher Travis Head has completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. The 30-year-old reached the milestone in the opening Test match against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Heading into this Test match, Head needed only 15 runs to touch the landmark. He ended up scoring a fine century, his seventh in Test matches. Here we decode his Test numbers.

A stunning knock from Head

Responding to WI's first innings total of 188, Australia were 52/3 when Head arrived in the middle. He added 46 runs with Usman Khawaja (45), taking the Aussies near the 100-run mark. Head then paired up with the lower-order batters and put his side into the lead. He eventually fell prey to Alzarri Joseph after scoring a 134-ball 119 (12 fours, 3 maximums).

A look at the Test numbers

Playing his 46th Test, Head has raced to 3,104 runs with his average being 44.34. While this was his seventh Test ton, he also owns 16 fifties. His highest score in Test cricket of 175 came against West Indies last year in Adelaide. Overall, he has completed 431runs against them, averaging 143.66 (50s: 1). 1.922 of his runs have come at home at 53.38.

His exceptional run in 2023 (Tests)

Travis Head was on a roll across formats in 2023. In 13 Tests, he walked away with 919 runs at 41.77 (50s: 5, 100: 1). He also struck at a brilliant rate of 75.57. His most noteworthy performance came in the crucial WTC final against India as he slammed a match-winning 174-ball 163 in the first innings. He earned the Player-of-the-Match award.

How has the match panned out?

Australia bowled the Windies out for 188 in the first innings with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood taking four-fers. Kirk McKenzie scored 50. In reply, the Aussies also lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 129/5. However, Head rescued them with a fine century. Opener Usman Khawaja also contributed with 45 to push Australia into the lead.