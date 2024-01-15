WI eye first Test win against Australia in 20 years

The Adelaide Oval will host the first Test

After thrashing Pakistan 3-0, Australia are set to host West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting January 17. Adelaide will host the first of the two-Test series, which is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Notably, the Caribbean side has not won a Test Down Under this century. They haven't beaten Australia in Tests in over 20 years.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Adelaide Oval will play host to the series opener from January 17 (5:00am IST). The wicket at this venue has been conducive for the batters. While the seamers get little help, the surface keeps spinners in play throughout the match. While the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, the Disney+ Hotstar app has the streaming rights.

Australia dominate WI in Tests

Australia firmly dominate WI as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 118 matches, with the Aussies winning 60 of them. While the Caribbean side emerged winners 32 times, the remaining 25 games were drawn. The two teams last met in the format in 2022. Australia routed WI 2-0 at home.

The last time WI defeated Australia in Tests

It is worth noting that West Indies last defeated Australia in Test cricket in May 2003. This remains WI's only Test win over the Aussies in the 21st century. Their previous Test win against Australia came in March 1999.

WI haven't won in Australia after 1997

WI have won just 18 out of 68 Tests against the Aussies Down Under. While Australia crossed the line in 39 games, 10 games ended in a draw. The two sides also played out a tie in 1960 (Brisbane). This was the first of two tied matches in Test history. Notably, WI last won a Test match on Australian soil way back in 1997.

Smith to open; seven uncapped players in WI squad

Hosts Australia included Matthew Renshaw in the squad after David Warner bid adieu to Tests. It remains to be seen if he gets a go. While Steven Smith will open, Cameron Green will take his number-four spot. On the other hand, seven uncapped players have been named in West Indies's squad, with the likes of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers being unavailable.

A look at the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood. West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, and Shamar Joseph.

A look at the top performers

Nathan Lyon (47) and Pat Cummins (42) were the top two leading wicket-takers in Tests last year. Usman Khawaja's tally of 2,337 Test runs at 57 is the most for any player since January 2022. Gudakesh Motie returned with 22 scalps across three Tests last year at 17. Kraigg Brathwaite (390) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (369) were WI's leading run-getters in Tests last year.