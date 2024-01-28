1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah takes six wickets on spin-friendly wicket
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the second innings of the 1st Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. He took four wickets on a spin-friendly wicket as the visitors slammed 420, giving a 231-run target. The right-arm seamer scalped two crucial wickets on Day 4 as England perished early. Bumrah took two wickets in the first innings.
Bumrah attains this feat
Bumrah now has 146 Test wickets, the third-most scalps by an Indian bowler in their first 33 matches. He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (183) and Ravindra Jadeja (155) in this regard. He averages an incredible 20.81 in 63 innings in the format. Bumrah has played just five Tests at home. He owns 20 wickets at 14.40 in home conditions.
Impactful spells in both innings
Bumrah bowled impactful spells in both innings. In the first, he dismissed Rehan Ahmed to break a pivotal partnership. The right-arm pacer then returned to dismiss Ben Stokes, England's only half-centurion of the match. In the second innings, he removed Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rehan, and Ollie Pope. Bumrah ended Pope's bid of a double-ton. He conceded 41 runs in the second innings (16.1).
Seventh dismissal against Root
Bumrah has now dismissed Root seven times across 19 Test meetings. The latter averages 35 in this battle. Only Pat Cummins (11), Josh Hazlewood (10), Nathan Lyon (8), and Mitchell Starc (8) have dismissed Root more often in the longest format. Five of Root's dismissals against Bumrah have come in England. Meanwhile, Bumrah has not dismissed any other batter more often in Tests.
Bumrah races to 47 Test wickets against England
Bumrah has taken the most of his Test wickets against England. He owns 47 scalps from 11 matches at an average of 22.93 against the Three Lions in the format. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls.