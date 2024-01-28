Record

Bumrah attains this feat

Bumrah now has 146 Test wickets, the third-most scalps by an Indian bowler in their first 33 matches. He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (183) and Ravindra Jadeja (155) in this regard. He averages an incredible 20.81 in 63 innings in the format. Bumrah has played just five Tests at home. He owns 20 wickets at 14.40 in home conditions.

Wickets

Impactful spells in both innings

Bumrah bowled impactful spells in both innings. In the first, he dismissed Rehan Ahmed to break a pivotal partnership. The right-arm pacer then returned to dismiss Ben Stokes, England's only half-centurion of the match. In the second innings, he removed Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rehan, and Ollie Pope. Bumrah ended Pope's bid of a double-ton. He conceded 41 runs in the second innings (16.1).

Root

Seventh dismissal against Root

Bumrah has now dismissed Root seven times across 19 Test meetings. The latter averages 35 in this battle. Only Pat Cummins (11), Josh Hazlewood (10), Nathan Lyon (8), and Mitchell Starc (8) have dismissed Root more often in the longest format. Five of Root's dismissals against Bumrah have come in England. Meanwhile, Bumrah has not dismissed any other batter more often in Tests.

Information

Bumrah races to 47 Test wickets against England

Bumrah has taken the most of his Test wickets against England. He owns 47 scalps from 11 matches at an average of 22.93 against the Three Lions in the format. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls.