Knock

An important knock from Smith

Smith arrived to bat in the final session of Day 3. He tackled the pink cherry well and returned unbeaten on 33. The veteran batter continued to bat well on Day 4 morning as he stitched an important 71-run stand with Cameron Green. However, Shamar Joseph came in and forced a collapse as the Aussies lost the plot. He claimed seven wickets.

Stats

Maiden fifty-plus score as an opener

The ongoing series is Smith's maiden Test assignment as opener. While 12, 11, and 6 were his previous scores in the series, he has now broken the shackles. This was his 41st Test fifty as he has raced to 9,634 runs, averaging 58.03. He also owns 32 tons. Against WI, he has raced to 872 runs, averaging 124.57 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).

Information

19th fifty on home soil, second versus WI

As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith hammered his 19th fifty in Tests at home. He also owns 16 hundreds. In 53 matches, he owns 4,701 runs at 62.68. Versus WI, Smith averages 117.80 at home. He owns 589 runs (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Landmark

16,000 international runs for Smith

Earlier in the innings, Smith completed 16,000 international runs. He became just the seventh Aussie batter to accomplish the mark. Notably, Smith took 383 innings of 327 games to accomplish this massive landmark. Smith currently averages 48.54 in international cricket. He has slammed 44 tons and 78 fifties. He now owns 16,069 runs for Australia at 48.54.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. Though Australia also suffered a top-order collapse, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) powered them to 289/9d. WI's second innings ended at 193 as Australia had to chase 216. Shamar's 7/8 meant Australia were folded for 207.