Elite list

Seventh Aussie to get the milestone

Meanwhile, Smith has become just the seventh Aussie batter to accomplish 16,000 international runs. He has joined legends like Ricky Ponting (27,368), Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), David Warner (18,612), Michael Clarke (17,112), and Mark Waugh (16,529) in this elite list. Notably, Smith took 383 innings of 327 games to accomplish this massive landmark.

Average

Fourth-best average in this regard

Smith currently averages 48.37 in international cricket. He has slammed 44 tons and 77 fifties. Among batters with 16,000 or more runs, only India's Virat Kohli (54.11), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (49.10), and India's Sachin Tendulkar (48.52) boast better averages. Among Australians, Ponting trails Smith in this regard with an average of 45.95.

Test stats

Highest Test average in this regard

Smith finished Day 3 with 16,011 international runs out of which 9,576 have come in Tests at 57.68. Among batters with at least 9,000 Test runs, Smith boasts the best average. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old batter has struck 32 Test tons and 40 fifties. Ponting (13,378), Border (11,174), and Waugh (10,927) are the only Aussies with more Test runs than Smith.

ODIs and T20Is

His numbers in white-ball cricket

Smith has amassed 5,356 runs in 155 ODIs at 43.54 with the help of 12 tons and 32 half-centuries with his best score reading 164. He is Australia's 15th-highest run-getter in the format. In the shortest format, Smith has amassed 1,079 runs in 65 games at 25.69. The tally includes five half-centuries and a highest score of 90.

Captain

His numbers as captain

Notably, Smith has also made a mark as Australia's captain across formats. While leading the team, he has scored 3,867 runs in 38 Tests at 66.67. He has captained the Aussie team in 54 ODIs, scoring 2,006 runs at 43.60. In eight T20Is as captain, he owns 242 runs at 34.57. Smith has scored 20 international centuries and 28 fifties while leading the team.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Kavem Hodge (71) and Joshua Da Silva (78) consolidated after a top-order collapse as WI posted 311/10 while batting first. In reply, Usman Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and Pat Cummins (64*) helped Australia declare at 289/9. WI's second innings ended at 193 as the hosts are chasing 216 to win the game. They were 60/2 at the end of Day 3.