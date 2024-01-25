Stats

Ashwin-Jadeja playing 50th Test together

Jadeja and Ashwin are standing in their 50th Test together. They now share 506 scalps out of which 277 belong to Ashwin and the rest 229 have been taken by Jadeja. Muttiah Muralitharan-Sanath Jayasuriya (667) and Shane Warne-Mark Waugh (517) are the only spin pairs with more Test wickets. Meanwhile, England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad top the list with 1,039 scalps together.

Spells

Sensational spells from Jadeja and Ashwin

Electing to bat first in Hyderabad, England were off to a fine start with the scorecard reading 55/0. However, Ashwin and Jadeja spun their magic in the middle overs as the Brits lost five wickets inside three runs. Both spinners claimed three wickets apiece as England were eventually folded for 246. While Ashwin claimed 3/68, Jadeja returned with 3/88.

Stats

Even stellar in home Tests

434 of Jadeja and Ashwin's combined spells have come at home. 41 of the 50 Tests featuring both the spinners have been recorded in India. While 237 of these scalps belong to Ashwin, the rest 197 have been taken by Jadeja. No other Indian duo has claimed more wickets at home. Notably, Ashwin and Jadeja first played a Test together in Nagpur, in 2012.

Stats

Close to 500 scalps for Ashwin

Ashwin (493) is seven short of becoming the second Indian after Kumble (619) to complete 500 Test wickets. He owns 33 fifers for India in whites as he averages 23.69. 91 of these scalps have come against England. Meanwhile, Jadeja has raced to 278 Test scalps, averaging 24.13. He has 12 fifers. Against England, he has scalped 54 scalps.