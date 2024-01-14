Rohit Sharma has the most ducks in T20I cricket: Stats



By Parth Dhall 11:45 pm Jan 14, 202411:45 pm

Rohit Sharma recorded his 12th duck in T20Is

India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Indore after beating Afghanistan by six wickets. Although the win was one-sided skipper Rohit Sharma had another forgettable moment. He recorded a golden duck in the chase's first over. Interestingly, Rohit now has the most ducks in T20I cricket among full-member players. Here are the key stats.

Two ducks in a row

Rohit played his first T20I in over a year in the series opener. However, an unfortunate run-out made him depart for a duck. Rohit looked for redemption in the 2nd T20I but was at the receiving end this time too. Fazalhaq Farooqi knocked him over in the first over. The Indian captain registered his 12th duck in the shortest format.

Most ducks in T20Is (Full Members)

Rohit now has the most ducks in T20I cricket among full-member players. He overtook Regis Chakabva and Soumya Sarkar, each of whom owns 11 ducks. Umar Akmal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Dasun Shanaka have 10 ducks each.

Most T20I ducks among Indians

Rohit has become the first Indian player with more than 10 ducks in T20I cricket. KL Rahul (5), Virat Kohli (4), Shreyas Iyer (4), and Washington Sundar (4) follow Rohit on this list.

A look at the match summary

Afghanistan showed attacking instincts after India invited them to bat. They reached 50 in the sixth over despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, they lost three more wickets before the 100-run mark. Cameos from Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman helped Afghanistan reach 172. Although India lost skipper Rohit early, Jaiswal and Kohli neutralized. Dube's 63*(32) got India home in 15.4 overs.

Rohit features in his 150th T20I

At the toss, Rohit became the first-ever player to feature in 150 men's T20 Internationals. The 2nd T20I marked Rohit's milestone match. Interestingly, no other player has featured in even 140 matches. Ireland's Paul Stirling follows Rohit with 134 appearances in the shortest format. Among Indians, Rohit's compatriot Kohli is the only other player to have played over 100 T20Is.

Fifth player with this feat

While Rohit has become the first man to feature in 150 T20Is, he is overall the fifth player with this feat (men or women). Among women, Harmanpreet Kaur (161), Suzie Bates (152), Danni Wyatt (151), and Alyssa Healy (150) have reached this landmark.