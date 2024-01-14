Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube help India beat Afghanistan in Indore

By Parth Dhall

Shivam Dube slammed an unbeaten 63 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India thrashed Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on January 14. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 173, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube powering them. The duo added 92 runs after India were down to 62/2. While Jaiswal departed toward the chase's end, Dube returned unscathed. Here are the key stats.

Jaiswal played a blinder in Indore

While Rohit Sharma departed for a golden duck, Jaiswal attacked from the outset. He added 57 runs with Virat Kohli for the second wicket, setting the tone of India's innings. The former remained unscathed even after Kohli departed. Jaiswal's 92-run stand with Dube helped India outclass Afghanistan. He eventually smashed a 34-ball 68 (5 fours and 6 sixes). It was his fourth T20I fifty.

Jaiswal races past 450 T20I runs

Youngster Jaiswal burst on to international cricket in 2023 during India's West Indies tour. Jaiswal, who also starred for India at the Asian Games (men's T20 competition), has raced to 498 runs from 16 T20Is. He averages 35.57 and has a strike rate of 163.81 in the format. The left-handed batter has a ton and four fifties.

Dube continues with his exploits

While Jaiswal and Kohli made light work of the target, the latter's departure exposed Dube to the center. Dube, who scored a half-century in the series opener, continued with his exploits. He took India past 150 along with Jaiswal. The former returned unbeaten, having slammed an unbeaten 63(32). His knock had 5 fours and 4 sixes. Dube slammed his third T20I half-century.

Fastest T20I fifty for India against Afghanistan

Dube slammed a 22-ball half-century, the fastest fifty for India against Afghanistan in T20I cricket. Overall, this is the third-fastest half-century in this regard after Paul Stirling (17 balls, Dubai, 2012) and Sean Williams (21 balls, Bulawayo, 2015).

Dube's credentials in T20I cricket

Dube smashed an unbeaten 60 off 40 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes) in the series opener. He also took a wicket. The 30-year-old had similar returns in Indore, a fifty and a wicket. Dube, who made his T20I debut in 2019, has scored 275 runs from 13 innings at an average of 45.83. He strikes at 149.45 in the format.

India won by six wickets in Indore

Afghanistan showed attacking instincts after India invited them to bat. They reached 50 in the sixth over despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, they lost three more wickets before the 100-run mark. Cameos from Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman helped Afghanistan reach 172/10. Although India lost skipper Rohit early, Jaiswal and Kohli neutralized. Dube's 63*(32) got India home in 15.4 overs.