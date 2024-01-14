India thrash Afghanistan in 2nd T20I, seal series: Key stats

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube added 92 runs

India beat Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on January 14. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 173, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube powering them. Virat Kohli's 29-run cameo also grabbed the eyeballs. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel starred with the ball, while Gulbadin Naib smashed a fifty. India now have an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

A look at the match summary

Afghanistan showed attacking instincts after India invited them to bat. They reached 50 in the sixth over despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, they lost three more wickets before the 100-run mark. Cameos from Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman helped Afghanistan reach 172. Although India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early, Jaiswal and Kohli neutralized. Dube's 63*(32) got India home in 15.4 overs.

Jaiswal plays a blinder

While Rohit departed for a golden duck, Jaiswal attacked from the outset. He added 57 runs with Kohli for the second wicket, setting the tone of India's innings. The former remained unscathed even after Kohli departed. Jaiswal's 92-run stand with Dube helped India outclass Afghanistan. He eventually smashed a 34-ball 68 (5 fours and 6 sixes). It was his fourth T20I fifty.

Dube continues with his exploits

While Jaiswal and Kohli made light work of the target, the latter's departure exposed Dube to the center. Dube, who scored a half-century in the series opener, continued with his exploits. He took India past 150 along with Jaiswal. The former returned unbeaten, having slammed an unbeaten 63(32). His knock had 5 fours and 4 sixes. Dube slammed his third T20I half-century.

India, Afghanistan ace powerplay overs

Both Afghanistan and India aced the powerplay overs (0-6) in their respective innings. Afghanistan had a flying start as they accumulated 20 runs in two overs. According to Cricbuzz, Afghanistan's 58/2 is their highest Powerplay total in seven T20Is against India. On the other hand, India scored 69/2, their highest Powerplay total against the Afghans in the format.

Gulbadin Naib records his career-best T20I score

Naib arrived in the middle after Afghanistan lost their first wicket in the form of Gurbaz. The right-handed batter kept the scoreboard in check throughout his knock. Although Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai departed in quick succession, Naib's onslaught continued. He smashed 57 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. It was his second half-century in T20I cricket.

Third Afghanistan batter with this feat

Naib has become only the third Afghanistan batter with a half-century against India in T20Is, the others being Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran. He now has the second-highest individual T20I score by an Afghanistan batter against India.

Axar completes 200 T20 wickets

Axar Patel took two wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. With his second scalp, Axar completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. The left-arm spinner also owns over 2,500 runs in the format. Ravindra Jadeja, who also happens to be a left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter, is the only other Indian all-rounder with the double of 200 wickets and 2,000 runs.

Rohit Sharma features in his 150th T20I

Indian captain Rohit has become the first-ever player to feature in 150 men's T20 Internationals. The 2nd T20I marked Rohit's milestone match. Interestingly, no other player has featured in even 140 matches. Ireland's Paul Stirling follows Rohit with 134 appearances in the shortest format. Among Indians, Rohit's compatriot Kohli is the only other player to have played over 100 T20Is.

Afghanistan's highest T20I total against India

Afghanistan have recorded their highest total against India in T20I cricket. They scripted this record in the series opener in Mohali. Before this series, their previous highest total in this regard was 144/7 (2021 T20 World Cup).