Summary

Fightback from WI duo

After losing skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (4) cheaply, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie scored 21 apiece to take their side past 40. However, WI then lost four quick wickets and were eventually reduced to 64/5. Da Silva and Hodge then fought back with a 149-run stand for the sixth wicket. While Alzarri Joseph made 32, Kevin Sinclair (16) returned unbeaten.

Stats

350 scalps for Starc

Starc, who returned with 4/68, completed 350 Test wickets with his second scalp in the game. He became the fifth Australian to claim the milestone. Playing his 87th Test match, Starc has raced to 352 wickets, averaging above 27. This was his 20th four-wicket haul in Tests (5W: 14). Starc has claimed 28 wickets against the West Indies at an average above 19.

Stats

Maiden fifty for Kavem Hodge

Hodge, who made a 194-ball 71, made his Test debut in the series opener in Adelaide. He could only manage scores worth 3 and 12 in the game. Hence, this was his maiden fifty in the Test format. Overall, this was his 18th half-century in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 2,848 runs at an average of 28-plus. He boasts four tons.

Stats

1000 Test runs loading for Da Silva

Da Silva also batted sensibly and scored 79 off 157 balls. This was his fourth Test half-century as the tally also includes a solitary ton. Notably, Da Silva has raced to 985 runs at an average of 26.62. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old keeper hammered his maiden half-century against the Aussies.

Stats

Here are the other scripted records

Da Silva and Hodge's 149-run stand is now the joint-fourth-highest partnership for a WI pair (for sixth wicket or lower) in Australia. Meanwhile, the former's score of 79 is now the fifth-highest score by a designated WI keeper Down Under. It is also the highest Test score by a WI keeper in Australia since Ridley Jacobs's 96* in the 2000 Perth Test.