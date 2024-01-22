IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of GT's spin attack

1/6

Sports 2 min read

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of GT's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Jan 22, 202409:33 am

Rashid has been stellar in T20s (Source: X/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans would be a team to watch out for in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the side qualified for the final in the last two seasons. While they tasted glory in their maiden outing in 2022, they lost the title clash to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year. Here we decode the key stats of GT's spin attack.

2/6

Composition of GT's spin attack

In Rashid Khan, GT boast arguably the best spinner in T20 history. The leg-spinner was very well accompanied by his Afghanistan teammate Noor Ahmad, a left-arm wrist-spinner, last season. Leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia, Off-spinner Jayant Yadav, and Left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore are their options among Indian spinners. All-rounder Shahrukh Khan can also contribute with his off-break bowling.

3/6

Rashid owns sensational IPL numbers

Rashid owns 139 IPL scalps as his economy of 6.66 is the best among the bowlers with at least 70 wickets. In GT colors, he owns 46 scalps (ER: 7.43). 94 of his IPL scalps have come in the middle overs (ER: 6.22). While he owns 11 powerplay wickets (ER: 8.21), he boasts 34 wickets in the last five overs (ER: 7.65).

4/6

Ahmad starred last season

Ahmad made his IPL debut last season and claimed 16 wickets, conceding runs at 7.82. While he has gone wicketless in powerplay so far, four of his scalps came in the last five overs (ER: 6.83). His remaining 12 wickets came in the middle overs (7.90). Overall, the youngster has raced to 74 T20 wickets (ER: 7.39).

5/6

Kishore and Jayant are the Indian spinners

All of Kishore's six IPL wickets have come in the GT colors (7.56). Meanwhile, Jayant boasts eight IPL wickets (6.85). He went wicket-less in his only outing for GT. Though Tewatia has bowled just 8.1 wicket-less overs in GT colors, he overall boasts 32 IPL scalps (ER: 7.91). 28 of his scalps have come in the middle overs (7.96).

6/6

Second-most wickets in T20 cricket

Rashid has pocketed 556 T20 scalps. He averages a stellar 18.3 (economy: 6.45). He owns four five-wicket hauls (BBI: 6/17). Only West Indies' Dwayne Bravo (620) has claimed more T20 wickets than Rashid. While Kishore owns 63 scalps at a sensational economy of 5.5, Jayant owns 52 T20 wickets (ER: 6.33). Tewatia's tally reads 69 T20 wickets as his economy reads 7.40.