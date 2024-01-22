Barcelona's Ferran Torres smashes a hat-trick against Real Betis: Stats

Barcelona's Ferran Torres scored a sensational hat-trick to silence Real Betis

Barcelona's Ferran Torres scored a sensational hat-trick to silence Real Betis on matchday 21 of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Joao Felix scored a decisive third goal in the 90th minute after the match was 2-2. Torres found the net two minutes later as Barcelona won the tie 4-2. Earlier, Torres scored a goal each in either halves before Isco scored twice for Betis.

Torres shines for Barcelona

Besides his hat-trick, Torres also clocked one assist. As per Opta, with three goals and one assist, Torres is the second player to participate in four goals in the same La Liga 2023-24 match after Real Madrid's Rodrygo. Meanwhile, he participated in four goals in the same official match for the first time in his career at club level ( 240 matches).

A maiden brace in La Liga since October 2017

Isco scored his first brace in La Liga since October 2017 against Espanyol with Real Madrid. He managed his maiden brace against Barcelona for the first time in his career across competitions (19 appearances).

100th Barcelona appearance for Torres

Torres clocked his 100th appearance for Barca in all competitions. He now has 25 goals and 12 assists for Barca. In the 2023-24 season, he has amassed 11 goals in 29 appearances.

Felix continues to make his presence felt

Since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2023 on loan, Felix has found the net on six occasions. He also owns five assists, taking his goals involvement to 11. In La Liga, he has three goals this season.

Points table and match stats

After 20 matches, Barcelona have 44 points and are placed third. Barcelona are seven points behind Real Madrid and five behind Girona. Xavi's men won their 13th match of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Barca also became the third side to score 40-plus La Liga goals this season. Barca had four shots on target and scored all of them. Barca had 65% ball possession.

How did the match pan out?

Pedri's cut-back for Torres in the 21st minute helped the visitors score the opener. Torres powered his shot for the second after Lamine Yamal crashed the post and the ball fell to the former's path. Isco then scored a brace in quick succession to help his side draw level. However, Felix and then a third goal from Torres crushed Betis at the death.