Premier League: Stats defining title contenders Liverpool, City, and Arsenal

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:21 am Jan 05, 202401:21 am

Liverpoool are leading the 2023-24 Premier League standings (Photo credit: X/@LiverpoolFC)

The 2023-24 Premier League title race will go down the wire with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City fighting for the crown. League leaders Liverpool started their 2024 with a thumping 4-2 win over Newcastle United. Arsenal have lost a bit of steam whereas defending champions City continue to be a threat. Aston Villa are the dark horse. Here we decode the title contenders.

Why does this story matter?

While reigning champions Manchester City dropped the ball in between, Liverpool took full advantage of the situation to take their place at the summit. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have also shown dominance in the ongoing Premier League. But recent defeats find them in the fourth spot. However, one expects to see more drama and changes in positions as the remainder of the season progresses.

A look at the run of the three teams

Liverpool have won 13 out of 20 games while also amassing six draws, registering 45 points. Their only defeat came against Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Manchester City are third with 40 points (19 games), claiming 12 wins and four draws. City have suffered three defeats against Villa, Arsenal, and Wolves. Arsenal have also registered 40 points with 12 wins and four draws (L4).

A look at their results against big teams

Liverpool played out 1-1 draws against Arsenal and Manchester City respectively while registering a 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United. They lost to Spurs while drawing against Chelsea. City played 3-3 and 1-1 draws against Tottenham and Liverpool respectively. They trumped Manchester United 3-0 while registering a 4-4 draw against Chelsea. Arsenal have drawn against Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea while beating City and United.

Here are the key stats for these three teams

City have scored 45 goals in the ongoing season, the most in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Meanwhile, Liverpool have 43 goals under their belt. Arsenal have clocked 37 goals. Liverpool own the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded only 18 goals. Arsenal have shipped in 20 goals while City have let in 21 goals from 19 league games.

A look at the key performers from these teams

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah jointly leads the goals and assists tallies with 14 goals and eight assists. He has the most goals involvement (22) this season. Erling Haaland has also netted 14 goals in the ongoing season from 15 games. City's Julian Alvarez has scored six goals while providing six assists this season. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka owns six goals and 6 assists.

Can Villa go all the way?

Aston Villa remain a threat and can be in the mix. Villa have collected 42 points from 20 matches and are second at the moment. Villa have been brave in front of goal, scoring 43 times. However, they have conceded 27.