Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool humble Bournemouth 4-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:34 am Jan 22, 202412:34 am

Liverpool scored four second-half goals (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool scored four second-half goals to beat Bournemouth 4-0 on matchday 21 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. A brace each from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota helped the Reds seal a comfortable win. Liverpool own a five-point lead over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp's men picked up their 14th league win of the season.

Liverpool have amassed 48 points this season

After 21 matches, the Reds have amassed 48 points. Liverpool have scored 47 goals, one less than City. Liverpool's goal difference is +29. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are 12th after suffering their ninth defeat this season.

Key records for Darwin Nunez

As per Opta, Nunez is the first Premier League player to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season. Nunez has raced to 25 goals involvement in 49 Premier League matches. In the Premier League 2023-24 season, he has seven goals and six assists. Overall, he owns 25 goals for the Reds in 73 matches, including 11 this season.

Jota shines for the Reds

Former Wolves player Jota now has 54 Premier League goals and 16 assists under his belt. 38 of these goals have come for the Reds, including 7 this season (A2). Jota assited Nunez's opener against the Cherries.

How did the match pan out?

Both sides struggled to find someting meaningful in the first half before Nunez broke the deadlock four minutes after the break from Jota's pass. Nunez was then involved in the build-up to Liverpool's second as Cody Gakpo managed to release Jota, who got his second with a low shot past the Bournemouth keeper. Nunez scored the fourth from a Joe Gomez cross.

A unique first-half record

None of the seven shots in the first half of Bournemouth versus Liverpool were taken from inside the box. Notably, it was the first Premier League game not to see a shot taken from within the penalty area in the opening 45 minutes since Bournemouth versus Burnley in December 2019.

Do you know?

As per Squawka, no Liverpool player has made more tackles in a Premier League game in the last eight seasons than Alexis Mac Allister against Bournemouth (9). Meanwhile, he won possession 15 times, besides also winning 14 duels.