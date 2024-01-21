Real Madrid come from behind to beat Almeria: Key stats

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Real Madrid come from behind to beat Almeria: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:14 pm Jan 21, 202411:14 pm

A stunning second-half comeback inspired Real Madrid to a 3-2 win over Almeria

A stunning second-half comeback inspired Real Madrid to a 3-2 win over Almeria on matchday 21 of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Real, who have played a game less, were 2-0 behind at half-time with goals from Largie Ramazani and Edgar Gonzalez. Jude Bellingham led Real's fight as Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal helped them seal a thrilling win. Here are the stats.

2/2

Unwanted numbers for Real Madrid

As per Opta, this was the first time Real Madrid lost in the first half of a home game in La Liga, conceding two goals and failing to shoot on target since at least the 2003-04 season. Ramazani's goal was the most early conceded by Los Blancos in all competitions (38 seconds) since January 2015 (Real Sociedad´s Elustondo, also at 38 seconds).