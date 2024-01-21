Ben Stokes eyes this double in Test cricket: Key stats

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Ben Stokes eyes this double in Test cricket: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:52 pm Jan 21, 202410:52 pm

Ben Stokes is closing in on 200 Test wickets

England have embarked on their month-long India tour that includes a five-match Test series. The Three Lions, under the leadership of Ben Stokes, would look to break India's unbeaten run at their home. Stokes, who returns to Tests after six months, is eyeing the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in the format. He would become only the third player with this feat.

2/7

Stokes could become 17th Englishman with 200 wickets

Stokes, who bowls medium-pace, is three shy of completing 200 wickets in Test cricket. As of now, he has scalped 197 wickets from 97 Tests at a decent average of 32.07. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls, out of which two have come against Australia. Notably, he would become just the 17th England bowler to accomplish the 200-wicket mark in whites.

3/7

A massive double loading for Stokes

Stokes, who bats left-handed, owns 6,117 runs at 36.41 (100s: 13, 50s: 30). Therefore, he can become the first England all-rounder and third player overall to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. On the overall list, he would join legends like Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and Sir Garfield Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets).

4/7

Stokes eyes 100-Test mark

Stokes needs to play three more games to complete 100 Tests for England. With this, he will become the 16th England player to play 100 Tests. The upcoming series in India presents him the coveted opportunity.

5/7

50th Test away from home

Stokes is set to play his 50th Test away from home. As of now, he has 3,194 runs from 49 away Tests at 35.09. The tally includes five tons and 14 half-centuries. With the ball, he owns 94 Test wickets in away conditions.

6/7

Stokes closes in on these records

Stokes requires 227 more to complete 1,000 runs against India in Test cricket. He is also closing in on 50 Test wickets against India. As of now, the England captain owns 39 wickets against them. Stokes could become the seventh Englishman to smack 10 or more sixes against India in Test cricket. He owns nine maximums as of now.

7/7

Can England prevail under Stokes?

India have won each of their 16 Test series at home since losing to England in 2012. A spirited England side under Alastair Cook managed to breach India's home fortress in the 2012/13 season. This remains England's only Test series win in India in the 21st century. Stokes could become the second English captain to attain this feat since 2000.