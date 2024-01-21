Werder Bremen stun Bayern Munich in Bundesliga: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Werder Bremen stun Bayern Munich in Bundesliga: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:58 pm Jan 21, 202409:58 pm

Werder Bremen earned a massive win against Bayern Munich (Photo credit: X/@werderbremen_en)

Werder Bremen earned a massive win against Bayern Munich on matchday 18 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Mitchell Weiser's goal in the second half separated the two teams. After Bayer Leverkusen's victory on Saturday, Bayern needed three points to keep themselves on the former's tail. However, this was crucial three points dropped. Bayern came close late on in the second half but could'nt score.

2/5

How did the match pan out?

Bayern and Bremen were limited to not many chances in the first half which also saw the visitors `have a goal ruled out. In the second half, it was Bremen who scored in the 59th minute. Weiser showed his brilliant movement and a powerful strike saw Manuel Neuer have no chance. Bayern pressed for an equalizer but the visitors stayed still and prevailed.

3/5

Bayern suffer as Bremen go five-game unbeaten in the league

Bayern suffered their second defeat in the ongoing Bundesliga season. Having played a match less, Bayern are seven points behind league leaders Leverkusen, who are unbeaten this season. Bremen picked up their fifth win of the season (D5 L8) to go 12th. Bremen have 20 points from 18 matches. Notably, Bremen are unbeaten in five league matches (D3).

4/5

Key records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Bayern and Bremen met for the 114th time in the Bundesliga. Bayern suffered what was their 27th defeat. Before this defeat, Bayern were unbeaten in 32 successive matches against Bremen (W28 D4). Bremen ended their away blues, clocking a maiden win on the road in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season (D3 L5).

5/5

Defeat!