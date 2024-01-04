Real Madrid go 18 matches unbeaten in all competitions: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:26 am Jan 04, 202403:26 am

Antonio Rudiger scored for Real Madrid (Photo credit: X/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid beat Mallorca 1-0 on matchday 19 of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Antonio Rudiger scored for Real from a Luka Modric corner in the 78th minute. With this win, Los Blancos have extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions. Real's last defeat came against Atletico Madrid back in September when they were beaten 3-1. Here are the stats.

Decoding Real's unbeaten run

In this unbeaten run of 18 matches, Carlo Ancelotti's men have secured 15 wins and three draws. In La Liga, Real are on an unbeaten run of 13 matches (W10, D3). Notably, Real's other five games have been in the UEFA Champions League (matchday 2 onward). Real won all of their five Champions League games in this run.

Match stats and points table

Real clocked 17 shots versus Mallorca out of which five were on target. Mallorca had seven shots but failed to produce a single shot on target. Real had 68% ball possession and 91% pass accuracy. In terms of the points table, Real have amassed their 15th league win this season (D3 L1). Los Blancos have 48 points and are atop the standings.

A hard-fought win for Real

Real enjoyed a hard-fought win over Mallorca, who hit the woodwork twice. Antonio Sanchez's header bounced off the underside of the crossbar and Samu Costa also hit the post for the visitors. Mallorca rued the missed chances before Real gained control. Rudiger headed in from Modric's fine left-wing corner in the 78th minute to hand his side all three points.

Rudiger and Modric shine for Real

As per Opta, Rudiger has scored his second goal in 51 games for Real Madrid in La Liga with both of them coming against Mallorca. Also, both goals have come at the Santiago Bernabeu (also in September 2022). Overall, Rudiger owns three goals in 77 matches across competitions for Real. Modric registered his fourth assist in the La Liga 2023-24 season (G1).

Eighth successive home win for Real over Mallorca

Real have now won their last eight matches at home in La Liga. Real have conceded only 11 goals from their opening 19 games this season in La Liga. Meanwhile, Real are unbeaten in 19 home games in all competitions.