Australia demolish West Indies by 10 wickets in Adelaide Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:28 am Jan 19, 202409:28 am

Hazlewood claimed nine wickets in the game (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have thrashed West Indies by 10 wickets in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was indeed a one-sided affair at the Adelaide Oval with the game concluding in the morning session of Day 3. While Josh Hazlewood starred with nine wickets in the game, Travis Head slammed a fine ton. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Australia bowled the Windies out for 188 in the first innings with Pat Cummins and Hazlewood taking four-fers. Kirk McKenzie scored 50. Head's 119 helped Australia finish at 283 in reply. Debutant Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets. Hazlewood took a fifer this time as WI's second innings ended at 120. The hosts chased down the 26-run target without much hassle.

McKenzie slams 50 from 94 balls

WI's McKenzie showed resolve in what was his maiden fifty, 50 off 94 balls. Notably, the southpaw, who featured in just his second Test, has now raced to 108 runs at 27. Overall, in First-Class cricket, he now boasts 846 runs at 33.84. The batter scored a 36-ball 25 in his second outing in the game.

Cummins completes 150 Test scalps on home soil

Cummins (4/41 and 0/25) continued from where he left off versus Pakistan. In 59 matches, Cummins has raced to 262 scalps at an average of 22.05. Notably, Cummins also breached the 150-wicket mark at home. He has claimed 151 wickets at 19.05. Cummins became the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Australia. He surpassed former Aussie ace Jason Gillespie (259).

250 Test wickets, 400 FC scalps for Hazlewood

Hazlewood, who recorded 4/44 and 5/35, completed 250 Test wickets with his maiden scalp. Playing his 67th Test match, he has raced to 258 wickets 25.35. He now owns 10 four-fers and 11 five-wicket hauls. At home, he now boasts 157 wickets at 23.40. He also completed 400 FC scalps in his second outing. He has raced to 403 scalps at 24.46.

200 FC scalps for Joseph Alzarri

Alzarri Joseph, who finished with 1/55 and 0/12, completed 200 First-Class wickets. He accomplished the milestone in 65 games, averaging 29.05. The tally includes eight fifers. Playing his 31st Test, Joseph has now raced to 86 scalps at 35.79. His lone Test fifer came against South Africa last year. Joseph also boasts 584 Test runs at 12.42 (50s: 2).

3,000 Test runs for Head

Head scored a fiery 134-ball 119. With his 15th run, Head completed 3,000 Test runs. Playing his 46th Test, Head has raced to 3,104 runs at 44.34. While this was his seventh Test ton, he also owns 16 fifties. Overall, he has completed 431 runs against West Indies, averaging 143.66. The tally includes two tons and a solitary half-century.

Fifer for debutant Shamar

It was a dream Test debut for Shamar as he claimed 5/94. He scripted history by dismissing Steve Smith with his first ball in Tests. Shamar became the second WI bowler to get this milestone. The pacer became the first WI bowler to claim a Test debut fifer in Australia. Overall, he became the 11th WI bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut.

A handy 36 from Shamar

With the help of three boundaries and a maximum, Shamar scored a valiant 41-ball 36. His 55-run stand alongside Kemar Roach (17) was stupendous as the visitors finished at 188 while batting first. Shamar's 36 is now the second-highest Test score by a number-11 WI batter in Australia. The 24-year-old scored 15 off 12 balls in his second outing.

4,000 Test runs for Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne did not have a great match as he scored 10 and 1*. However, he completed 4,000 Test runs during the duel. Playing his 47th Test, Labuschagne has raced to 4,007 runs at 52.03. Besides 19 fifties, the classy player also owns 11 hundreds. 513 of his runs have come against WI at 128.25. At home, he owns 2,615 runs at 65.37.