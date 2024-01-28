England

England finish at 420

On Day 4, England resumed from their overnight score of 316/6. While Pope held one end, his partner Rehan Ahmed added some valuavle runs. After the latter departed (339/7), Pope and Tom Hartley took England past 400. Bumrah first dismissed Rehan and then ended Pope's bid of a double-ton. Meanwhile, Ashwin got rid of Hartley (34). The last three wickets fell for one run.

Start

England falter after starting well

England made a fine start on Day 3 as openers Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) played positively. However, both batters threw away their starts. Bumrah sent back Duckett and Root (2) in quick succession to shift the momentum in India's favor. While Pope remained unscathed, Ben Stokes (6) and Jonny Bairstow (10) failed to contribute much.

Information

Pope, Foakes add century stand

At 163/5, England looked in all sorts of trouble. However, Pope then found a potent partner in Ben Foakes (34) as the duo added 112 runs for the sixth wicket before Axar Patel dismissed the latter. Nevertheless, the Brits managed to cross 300 before stumps.

Pope

Pope falls short of his double-ton

Pope arrived in the middle (45/1) on Day 3. He stitched a 68-run partnership with Duckett (47), as England went past 100. They lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 163/5. Pope completed his fifth Test ton, taking England to 316/6 by stumps. On Day 4, Pope built 50+ stands with Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley. He fell short of his double-ton.

Information

A special feat for Pope

Pope slammed a 278-ball 196 (21 fours), now has the highest score by an Englishman in the second innings of a Test in India. Overall, he is only the 10th player to record a 150+ score in the second innings against India in India.

Ton

Pope joined Karunaratne by scoring a ton

Earlier, Pope smashed his maiden hundred in the second innings of a Test. As per Cricbuzz, he became just the second visiting batter to slam a Test hundred in the second innings versus India in India since 2018. Pope joined Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 107 in the 2022 Bengaluru Test in this regard.

Runs

Most Test runs against India

Although Root could only manage two in England's second innings, he displaced Ricky Ponting (2,555) to become the highest run-scorer against India (Tests). Root has now raced to 2,557 runs against India in 26 Tests at 60.88 (100s: 9, 50s: 10). Earlier in the game, he also surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches.

England

Other notable feats for England

England registered the first 350+ total in the second innings by a visiting side against India in India since 2012 when recorded 352/4d (Nagpur). This was only the ninth instance of a visiting team scoring 400+ in the second innings against India in India. This is the first time that each of sixth, seventh, and eighth wicket recording 50+ partnerships against India in India.

Bowlers

Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers

Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the second innings. He snapped up four wickets for 41 runs in 16.1 overs, including four maidens. Both Ashwin and Jadeja conceded over 120 runs but shared five wickets. Axar took a solitary wicket. Mohammed Siraj bowled the least overs (seven) and did not take a wicket (one maiden).

Information

A run-chase of 150+ runs

As per Cricbuzz, the last successful 150+ Test run-chase in India was 155 by India against Australia in Delhi in March 2013. India won that match by six wickets. Overall, India have chased over 230 at home four times (Tests).