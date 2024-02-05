Zak Crawley now has 12 fifties in Test cricket

England's Zak Crawley slams twin fifties in Vizag Test: Stats

What's the story England batter Zak Crawley slammed two half-centuries against India in the 2nd Test at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam . Crawley smashed over 70 runs in both the innings despite England's 106-run defeat. He was their top-scorer as they failed to chase the 399-run target. During the first innings, Crawley completed 6,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Here are the key stats.

A stunning knock from Crawley

Responding to India's first-innings total (396), England were off to a flying start with openers Crawley and Ben Duckett adding 59 runs in no time. The former shifted gears after getting settled as he slammed Jasprit Bumrah for four boundaries in an over. He also recorded a half-century stand with Ollie Pope (23). Crawley smashed a 78-ball 76 (11 fours and 2 sixes).

Crawley completes 6,000 FC runs

With his 35th run, Crawley completed 6,000 (6,114) runs in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone in 107 games as he averages over 32 in the format. His tally includes 35 half-centuries and 10 tons. His best score in red-ball cricket is 267. Notably, Crawley earned his maiden Test cap in December 2019, two years after his FC debut.

Another half-century in the match

Crawley continued with Bazball approach in the second innings. He added another fifty-plus opening stand with Duckett. He batted with night-watchman Rehan Ahmed for a while before losing partners at regular intervals. Crawley departed as England were closing in on 200. Kuldeep Yadav trapped him in front. The former smashed a 132-ball 73 (8 fours and 1 six). It was his 12th Test fifty.

A look at his Test career

Crawley has raced to 2,404 runs in 41 Tests, averaging 32.48. He also owns four tons in the format. Against India, he has completed 355 runs at an average of 29.58. This was his second fifty against the team. The 26-year-old now boasts 267 Test runs at 33.37 on Indian soil. Crawley has over 1,000 runs each in home and away conditions.

England lose to India in Vizag

India compiled 396, riding on Jaiswal's double-century. James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan took three wickets each. England perished for 253, with Bumrah demolishing them. Shubman Gill's heroics then powered India (255), who set up a 399-run target. Tom Hartley took four wickets. Zak Crawley fueled England's run-chase, while a 50+ partnership between Ben Foakes and Hartley inspired hope. However, England fell short.