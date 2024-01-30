#1

England win Hyderabad Test after conceding 190-run lead, 2024

England were bowled out for 246 after opting to bat. India compiled 436, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slamming fifties. Despite conceding a massive lead, England scored 420. Pope played arguably his best knock, while Jasprit Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Hartley's magic demolished India thereafter. India lost their first-ever home Test by after leading by over 70 runs.

#2

England rupture India's home dominance, Chennai, 2021

England also overcame India in the series opener of the 2020/21 series. Claiming a 227-run victory in Chennai, England became the first side to win a Test on the Indian soil since Australia (2016/17). India finally lost a home Test after winning eight consecutive games. Joe Root's fifth double-century in Tests (a 277-ball 218) guided England to an incredible win.

#3

Second successive win on Indian soil, Kolkata, 2012

In December 2012, England beat India at Eden Gardens, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series. India won the series opener before England made a turnaround. In Kolkata, England won by seven wickets after scoring a massive 523 in the second innings. Alastair Cook slammed a record-breaking 190. It was the first instance of India losing a home Test in 12 years.

#4

A magical comeback from England, Mumbai, 2012

England started their bid to bounce back in the preceding Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Spinners Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann made waves, taking a total of 19 wickets in the match. Besides, Kevin Pietersen's incredible 186 grabbed the eyeballs. India were bowled out for 142 in the second innings, leaving just 57 runs for the visitors.

#5

England's first Test win in India in nearly 20 years

Before that series, England's last Test win on Indian soil came in 2006. The visitors, under Andrew Flintoff, won that match by 212 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match after scoring two half-centuries and taking four wickets. England were bowled out for a mere 100 while chasing 313. This was England's first Test win in India nearly 20 years.