Context

Why does this story matter?

Shamar came from a humble background but announced himself on the big stage against Australia with a fifer on debut. He also impressed with his gritty batting in the first Test match. If that was not enough, he took it a notch further by claiming a match-winning 7/68, helping WI win the second Test. He will now try his luck in T20 cricket.

Replacement

Shamar will replace Gus Atkinson for Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi were quick to move for the 24-year-old starlet as they announced him as English speedster Atkinson's replacement. Atkinson is currently in England's Test squad in India and will be unavailable till March 11. He will only be available for the playoffs. But for the league phase, Zalmi will have to put their faith in Shamar.

T20s

Shamar was bought by the Guyana Amazon Warriors last year

The 24-year-old speedster was bought by the Caribbean Premier League outfit Guyana Amazon Warriors last year. He received two opportunities and returned without a wicket. Those two T20s are the only two he has played in this format. Shamar has featured in two List-A matches, scalping seven wickets. Interestingly, he will also feature for the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals this year.

Shamar Joseph

He scalped 13 wickets in the Australia Test series

Shamar returned with 13 wickets in two Tests against Australia, including his 7/68 that guided WI to their first win in Australia since 1997. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, behind Josh Hazlewood's 14 wickets. Shamar dismissed Steve Smith on his first delivery in Tests. He became the second WI bowler to claim a wicket on their first delivery in Tests.

Stats

A look at his overall numbers

Shamar's 7/68 was his second five-wicket haul in Tests as he claimed 5/94 in the series opener, which marked his international debut. He became the first WI bowler to take a Test debut fifer in Australia. Notably, he had played just five First-Class games before making his debut against Australia. He returned with 21 wickets in those matches at an impressive average of 21.80.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have not won the PSL title

Peshawar Zalmi are yet to clinch the PSL title since the start of the tournament in 2017. They finished fourth in the six-team tournament and qualified for the playoffs. Eventually, Zalmi were knocked out by Islamabad United in the Eliminator of the competition last season. In the upcoming PSL season, they will face the Quetta Gladiators in their opening clash on February 18.