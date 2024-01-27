Knock

A stellar effort from Agarwal

On a track where Arunachal were folded for 172, Hyderabad were off to a stellar start. Both openers, Tanmay and Rahul Singh (185 off 105 balls), attacked from the outset and added 449 runs before the latter was dismissed. Tanmay, meanwhile, completed his triple-ton in the final session of Day 1 and returned unbeaten on 323. He was eventually dismissed on Day 2 morning.

Stats

Fastest 300 in FC cricket

Tanmay brought up the fastest triple-hundred in First-Class history, off 147 balls. He went past South Africa's Marco Marais's record, who accomplished the milestone off 191 balls for Border against Eastern Province in 2017. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tanmay's tally of 323* runs on Day 1 are now the seventh-most runs by any batter in a single day's play in FC cricket.

Stats

Fastest double-ton by an Indian

Meanwhile, Tanmay also recorded the fastest FC double-ton by an Indian, having taken just 119 balls. He went past Ravi Shastri's 123-ball effort against Baroda in 1985. Overall, the Hyderabad opener recorded the second-fastest ton in FC cricket. He is only behind Afghanistan's Shafiqullah Shafiq, who reached the milestone off just 89 balls against Boost Region in 2018.

Stats

Most sixes in an innings

Tanmay slammed the most maximums by a batter in a FC innings (26). He went past New Zealand's Colin Munro, who hit 23 sixes against Central Districts in 2015. As per ESPNcricinfo, the run rate during Tanmay and Rahul's 449-run partnership was 11.13. This is the highest run rate for a double-century stand in FC cricket since 2006 (where data is available).

Stats

Tanmay only behind these names

As mentioned, Tanmay recorded the joint-fourth-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy. He equaled Hyderabad's M. V. Sridhar, who scored 366 against Andhra in the 1993-94 season. Tanmay is now only behind Maharashtra's B. B. Nimbalkar (443* vs Saurashtra, 1948-49), Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw (379 vs Assam, 2022-23), and Bombay's Sanjay Manjrekar (377 vs Hyderabad, 1990-91).

Stats

Second successive ton for Tanmay

Playing his 56th FC game, the 28-year-old Tanmay has raced to 5,899 runs with his average being 39-plus. While this was his 12th century in the format, the tally also includes 11 fifties. This was his second successive ton as his previous scores in the tournament read 137, 11, and 80. Notably, he made his debut in the format in December 2014.