Indian batters torment England bowlers

England's inexperienced spin attack had a hard time with Jaiswal (80 off 74 balls) attacking from the outset. Alongside skipper Rohit (24), he added 80 runs for the first wicket. While Shubman Gill (23) threw away his start, Rahul scored 86 at number 4. Jadeja (87) added to England's misery as he recorded 60-plus stands with Srikar Bharat (41), and Axar Patel (44).

Four 50-plus stands for India

England struggled to take wickets in regular intervals as India had four 50-plus stands in the innings As mentioned, Rohit and Jaiswal added 80 runs for the opening wicket. Rahul then added 64 runs with Shreyas Iyer (35). While Jadeja was involved in a 68-run stand with Bharat, he frustrated England bowlers further with a 78-run stand with Axar the eighth wicket.

A scintillating knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, giving the Englishmen a taste of their own medicine. He smashed a four off the innings' first ball. He scored a fiery 80 off 74 balls, a knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes. Notably, this was his maiden Test innings on Indian soil.

A fine hand from Rahul

Rahul scored a magnificent 123-ball 86 as he slammed eight boundaries and two maximums. This was the first time he batted at four in Tests as the talismanic Virat Kohli is unavailable for the first two Tests of this series. This was his fifth 50-plus score against England and the tally also includes three tons. He has now raced to 933 runs against them.

Crucial knock from Jadeja

Jadeja ended up scoring 87 off 180 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). Earlier, he also claimed three wickets in England's first innings. This was his seventh 50-plus score against England in Tests. He has raced to 886 runs against them with his average being 34.07. He has not scored even 600 runs against any other team.

Four-fer for Root

Interestingly, part-time off-spinner Root was the pick of the England bowlers as he finished with 4/79 in 29 overs. No other England bowler bowled more overs. This was his second four-plus wicket-haul against India as his only fifer (5/8) also came against India. Meanwhile, Mark Wood, the lone pacer in the England attack, went wicketless (0/47).

Hard time for England spinners

Though debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley dismissed two batters, he gave away 131 runs at an economy of 5.20. Young leg-spinner also took two wickets but conceded 105 runs (ER: 4.4). The experienced Jack Leach looked far away from his best as he claimed a solitary wicket (2/105).