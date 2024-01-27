Spell

An important spell from Root

Root opened his account by dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal for 80. A mistimed straight drive meant Root took a fine catch off his own bowling. KS Bharat (41) was his next victim as he provided another crucial breakthrough. Root also stopped Ravindra Jadeja (87) from getting a hundred. Axar Patel (44) was his final victim as India finished at 436.

Stats

Second-best figures in Tests

Root recorded his third four-plus wicket haul in Test cricket. As mentioned, his only fifer also came against India (5/8 in Ahmedabad, 2021). His other four-fer came against South Africa (4/87). Overall, he has raced to 64 Test wickets at an average of 42.79. His average lowers down to 28.06 against India as he now owns 15 Test wickets against them across 22 innings.

Stats

Over 11,000 runs in Test cricket

Root has been England's mainstay middle-order batter in Test cricket for over a decade. His propensity to play spin would come in handy for England in the ongoing five-Test series. Root is currently the leading run-scorer among active cricketers in Test cricket. He is the only active player with over 10,000 Test runs. Playing his 136th Test, has raced to 11,445 runs at 50.20.

Stats

Most runs in India-England Tests

Root scored 29 in England's first innings and during the course, he displaced Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches. Root has raced to 2,555 runs against the Indian team at 62.31. His tally of nine Test tons against India is the joint-most for any batter. He shares the top spot with Australia's Steve Smith.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

The hosts bowled out England for 246 (64.3 overs) after they elected to bat. Ben Stokes slammed a quickfire 70, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took three wickets each. In reply, India were off to a fine start with opener Jaiswal scoring a fiery 80. Contribution from KL Rahul (86), Jadeja, and other batters means India posted 436 and earned a massive 190-run lead.