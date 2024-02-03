He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of Visakhapatnam Test (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest Indian to score a Test double-ton

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:39 am Feb 03, 202410:39 am

What's the story India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up his maiden double-century in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. Jaiswal batted exceedingly well and ended up scoring 209 off 290 balls (19 fours, 7 sixes). He also became the third-youngest Indian to score a Test double-ton. This was overall his second Test hundred.

Next Article

Knock

A fine knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal started cautiously in the morning session of Day 1 only to switch back to his aggressive mode in the afternoon. Jaiswal recorded 50-plus stands with Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, and Axar Patel en route to his knock. While he returned on 179* on Day 1, he completed his double-ton on Day 2 morning as India went past 380. James Anderson eventually dismissed him.

Elite list

Jaiswal joins Gavaskar

Jaiswal became only the second Indian opener to slam a Test double-ton against England. He has joined Sunil Gavaskar, who made 221 in the 1979 Oval Test. Hence, Jaiswal became the first Indian opener to slam a double-hundred against England at home. NZ's Devon Conway (200 in Lord's, 2021) is the only other opener to slam a double-ton against England since 2004.

Feats

Third-youngest Indian with a Test double-ton

Jaiswal also became the third-youngest Indian batter to slam a double-ton in Tests. At the age of 22 years and 37 days, the southpaw is only behind Vinod Kambli (21y 32d) and Gavaskar (21y 277d). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Marvan Atapattu, having scored 201* in the 2001 Galle Test, is the only other opener to slam a Test double-hundred against England in Asia.

Stats

Most runs in a day's play for India against England

The 22-year-old Jaiswal was India's main performer on Day 1, returning unbeaten on 179. As per Cricbuzz, he has scored the joint-second-most runs in a day's play for India against England. He is tied with the legendary Gavaskar, who also scored 179 at the Oval in 1979 while Karun Nair is ahead of them with 232 runs in Chennai, 2016.

Feats

Jaiswal slams this record as well for India

Jaiswal slammed his first century on Indian soil. He also surpassed the 150-run mark and became the third youngest Indian batter to reach the milestone in home Tests. At the age of 22 years and 36 days, Jaiswal is only behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (19y 293d) and Kambli (21y 32d) as both reached the landmark against England in 1993.

Records

Fourth Indian opener to score 150-plus against England (since 2000)

As per Cricket.com, Jaiswal becomes the fourth Indian opener to slam 150-plus against England since 2000. Only Gautam Gambhir (179) in Mohali 2008, KL Rahul (199) in Chennai 2016, and Rohit Sharma (161) in Chennai 2021 have achieved it before Jaiswal. Playing his sixth Test match, the youngster has raced to 620 runs at 62. He owns four fifty-plus scores (100s: 2).

Stats

11th hundred in FC cricket

Playing his 21st First-Class game, Jaiswal has breached the 100-run mark for the 11th time. Only four times, he was unable to convert his fifty into a hundred. He has raced to 2,465 FC runs, averaging 70-plus. Meanwhile, Jaiswal was off to a formidable start in Test cricket as his maiden ton came on his debut last year. He made 171 against West Indies.