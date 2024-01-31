Mitchell Marsh slams 441 runs in World Cup 2023

Marsh becomes first all-rounder since 2011 with Allan Border Medal

By Parth Dhall 07:59 pm Jan 31, 202407:59 pm

What's the story All-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Ashleigh Gardner bagged top honors at the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards on January 31. While Marsh won the Allan Border Medal, Gardner clinched the Belinda Clark Award. The two awards recognizes Australia's best male and female cricketers of the year. Marsh steered past Pat Cummins, and Gardner overtook Ellyse Perry to win these awards. Here are the other winners.

Next Article

Marsh

Marsh's exploits in 2023

The Headingley Test (Ashes 2023) marked Marsh's return to the format. He struck a magnificent 118. Marsh played a crucial role in Australia's 2023 title-winning ICC Cricket World Cup campaign. He racked up 441 runs at an average of 49, a run that included an unbeaten 177 against Bangladesh. As a result, Marsh was also adjudged the Men's ODI Player of the Year.

Information

First all-rounder since 2011 with this award

Marsh tallied a total of 223 votes for the award, 79 ahead of Australian captain Cummins. As a result, the former became the first all-rounder since Shane Watson in 2011 to win the coveted Allan Border Medal.

Twitter Post

WATCH: An elated Marsh speaks after receiving the award

Gardner

Gardner's Belinda Clark Award

Gardner claimed her second Belinda Clark Award after winning the same in 2022. She had 13 more votes than Perry, while Annabel Sutherland finished third. Gardner recorded match figures worth 12/165 as Australia Women won the match by 89 runs. She picked up 19 wickets at 22.73 with an economy rate of 7.49 in Australia's title-winning T20 World Cup run.

Lyon

Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was named the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year 2023. In December, Lyon became only the second off-spinner to touch the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket. Overall, he was the eighth bowler to achieve this feat. Lyon also finished the year as the highest Test wicket-taker, with 47 scalps at 24.95.

Others

A look at other award winners

Women's ODI and T20I Player of the Year: Ellyse Perry. Women's Domestic Players of the Year: Elyse Villani and Sophie Day. Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Cameron Bancroft. Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Fergus O'Neill. Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Emma de Broughe. BBL Player of the Tournament: Matt Short. WBBL Player of the Tournament: Chamari Athapaththu.