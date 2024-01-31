Elijah Adebayo scored a hat-trick for Luton Town in a 4-0 mauling of Brighton (Photo credit: X/@LutonTown)

Who is Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo? Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Elijah Adebayo scored a sensational hat-trick for Luton Town in a 4-0 mauling of Brighton on matchday 22 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. As per Opta, Adebayo became the first Luton Town player to score a top-flight hat-trick since Lars Elstrup against Norwich City in September 1990 and first at Kenilworth Road since Mark Stein against Oxford United in February 1988. Here's more.

Hat-trick

Adebayo's hat-trick hands the Hatters a pivotal win

Adebayo helped Luton go in front when he beat Jason Steele with just 18 seconds on the clock. Chiedozie Ogbene beat the Brighton offside trap and knocked the ball past Steele two minutes later. Adebayo scored his second and Luton's third of the game late in the first half. He nodded home Alfie Doughty's corner in the 56th minute to make it 4-0.

Adebayo hands Luton their biggest Premier League win

As per Squawka, Luton Town recorded their biggest win in the Premier League and also their biggest win in the top flight since 1989. Luton went 2-0 ahead after 2 minutes and 17 seconds (second-fastest in the PL since Leicester versus Derby in 1998).

PL 2023-24

Decoding Adebayo's stats in the Premier League 2023-24 season

Adebayo is playing in his maiden Premier League campaign as Luton gained promotion from the Championship. In 21 matches, he has scored eight goals. Four of his goals have been headers. Out of his 24 shots, 11 have been on target. He has also hit the woodwork twice. Adebayo has missed three big chances. He is yet to register an assist.

Championship

Adebayo spent two and a half seasons in the Championship

Adebayo joined Luton in the January transfer windown in 2021. Since then, he spent two and a half seasons in the Championship. In 2020-21, he managed five goals in 18 Championship appearances. In 2021-22, he scored 16 goals from 40 matches. Last season, the Englishman scored 8 goals from 45 matches. He also registered nine assists in the Championship for Luton.

Career

Adebayo was loaned to these clubs

Adebayo was loaned to Slough Town (Southern League Premier Division) from Fulham in 2016-17. He scored six goals in 11 games. Cheltenham Town was his next destination on loan. He managed two goals in seven League Two games. Adebayo joined Swindon Town on loan next, scoring five times for the League Two side. In the same season, he made two appearances for Stevenage.

18 goals in 55 League Two matches for Walsall

In the summer of 2019, Adebayo made a permanent switch to League Two side Walsall. He smashed 18 goals in 55 League Two matches, including 10 in 2020-21 as he joined Luton in the same campaign on a permanent basis.

