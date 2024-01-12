Bayern Munich sign Eric Dier from Tottenham: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:45 am Jan 12, 2024

Bayern Munich have signed Eric Dier (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich have signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur. Dier joins on an initial loan until the end of the season, with the option for a further year. Dier was the top target for Bayern after they missed out on Radu Dragusin, who opted for a move to Spurs. Dier's versatility will help manager Thomas Tuchel, who is keen to use the former's experience.

Why does this story matter?

Dier was no longer in Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's plans. He made just four appearances for the club with each of them coming in the Premier League. Dier spent nine-and-a-half seasons at Spurs, having made 350-plus appearances in all competitions. Tuchel said Dier can play as part of a back four and three at the back as well and that will bode well.

Dier was an integral part of Spurs before Ange arrived

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting CP in the summer of 2014. He went on to become an integral part of the squad. Having started as a defensive midfielder, Dier was shifted to a more central defensive role and he cemented his position. Notably, he made 42 appearances last season but things didn't work out under new manager Ange, who left him in the cold.

Decoding Dier's stats at Spurs

Dier made a total of 365 appearances for Spurs in all competitions, scoring 13 goals. 274 of his appearances came in the Premier League where he managed 12 goals and nine assists. Dier also kept 86 clean sheets in the Premier League. His best season at Spurs was in 2015-16 when he slammed home four goals in 51 games across competitions.

A look at his Premier League stats in full

Dier made 356 tackles with a success of 71%. He clocked 47 blocked shots, 341 interceptions, 902 clearances, and 535 head clearances. Dier made 1,138 recoveries and won 1,162 duels. He managed 60 successful 50/50s. Dier won 651 aerial battles, besides losing 453. The Englishman scored one own goal and had 7 errors leading to a goal. He created 17 big chances.

Dier didn't win any silverware at Spurs

Dier reached three finals in cup competitions with Spurs but failed to win any. Spurs reached two Carabao Cup finals in 2014-15 and 2020-21 respectively. Dier was also a Champions League runner-up in 2018-19.

