Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea pip Crystal Palace 2-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:23 am Dec 28, 202304:23 am

Noni Madueke scored a penalty in the 89th minute (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Noni Madueke scored a penalty in the 89th minute as Chelsea overcame Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Matchday 19 saw the Blues take an early lead through Mykhailo Mudryk. However, Michael Olise equalized before half-time. In the second half, Nicolas Jackson's goal was ruled out for offside. Madueke was fouled later on and converted a neat penalty thereafter.

Chelsea get to 25 points; Palace struggle

Chelsea had four shots on target from nine attempts. Palace notched 13 shots out of which five were on target. As usual, Chelsea clocked more ball possession (64%) and had an 88% pass accuracy. In terms of the points table, Chelsea moved to 10th with 25 points (W7). Palace are stationed at 15th, suffering a ninth defeat this season.

Records for the two sides

As per Opta, Chelsea have now conceded 59 Premier League goals in calendar year 2023. It's their most in the competition in a single year since 1991 when they shipped in 68 goals. Palace are now winless in eight Premier League matches (L5 D3). It's Palace's longest winless run under manager Roy Hodgson since an 8-game stretch in June-July 2020.

12th successive win for the Blues against the Eagles

Chelsea have won their last 12 Premier League games against Palace, equaling their record of such a winning run (versus West Brom, 12 between 1989-2011). Palace's 12-match losing run is their worst against a side in the Premier League. Palace have lost in their last seven visits to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Chelsea have won a London derby after four matches.

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea's Malo Gusto squared the ball to Mudryk for the opener. Mudryk scored from close range. Palace leveled before half-time when Olise brought down Jordan Ayew's cross before smashing an effort into the bottom corner. Chelsea, who created numerous chances, saw Jackson score from Thiago Silva's deep cross. However, VAR ruled the goal out. Eberechi Eze fouled Madueke, who scored the winner.