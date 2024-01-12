Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scripts this Premier League record: Details

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scripts this Premier League record: Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:41 pm Jan 12, 202408:41 pm

Dominic Solanke has netted 12 goals in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@DomSolanke)

Dominic Solanke won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December. He became the first Bournemouth player in the league's history to win the prestigious award. The English striker was sensational for the Cherries in December as he scored six goals in the competition. Solanke has had a breakthrough 2023-24 Premier League as he is the joint second-highest goal-scorer. Here's more.

2/7

Solanke registered this unique record in December

Solanke scored six goals in December 2023, the most by any player and the most by any Bournemouth player in a single calendar month in the competition. As per Opta, he is the first Bournemouth player ever to win Premier League Player of the Month. He also registered the most shots (11) and highest xG (4.99) in the Premier League in December 2023. .

3/7

Joint second-highest goals in the 2023-24 Premier League

Solanke is having a breakthrough season in terms of goal-scoring. He is the joint third-highest goal-scorer in the 2023-24 Premier League tied with Tottenham's Son Hueng-min with 12 goals each. He is only behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, who have netted 14 goals each in the ongoing season. Solanke has also registered a solitary assist from his 19 Premier League appearances this season.

4/7

Decoding Solanke's numbers in the 2023-24 Premier League season

Solanke has featured in 19 matches this season while netting 12 goals and an assist. As per Squawka, only one of his 12 goals are from outside the box. He has created 14 chances this season while hitting the woodwork thrice. He has completed 200 of the 260 attempted passes, clocking 76.92% passing accuracy. Solanke has won 41 aerial and 46 ground duels.

5/7

Most shots in the 2023-24 Premier League

Solanke has registered 66 shots (including blocks) in 19 Premier League matches in the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old striker has amassed the most shots in the ongoing season ahead of Salah and Haaland who have amassed 65 and 58 shots respectively.

6/7

A look at his overall Premier League stats

Solanke has slammed home 22 goals and provided 11 assists from 115 Premier League appearances. He has scored 21 of those goals for Bournemouth in 94 league matches. His only other goal came for Liverpool in 21 appearances. This is the first season where he scored 10-plus goals in the Premier League. Overall, he has completed 11 big chances, 28 crosses and 1,520 passes.

7/7

Twitter Post