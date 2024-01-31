MCG will host the series opener on February 2

West Indies eye historic win over Australia: 1st ODI preview

What's the story After a historic Test series, Australia and West Indies are set to clash in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 2. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the series opener. West Indies are yet to win an ODI against Australia Down Under this century. While Shai Hope will lead the Caribbean team, Australia's Steven Smith has the baton. Here's the preview.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The MCG, Melbourne, will play host to the series opener on February 2 (9:00am IST). The wicket at this venue has been favorable for both batters and bowlers. While the seamers usually garner bounce and carry, the batters can play on the up. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with the Disney+ Hotstar app having the streaming rights.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have crossed swords in 143 ODIs so far, with Australia having a 76-61 lead. The tally includes three tied matches and as many abandoned games. WI's overall ODI record in Australia Down Under is decent as they have won 35 games and lost 41. However, their last win in this regard came over two decades ago (in 1997).

WI's first tour Down Under in a decade

This will be WI's maiden ODI assignment Down Under since the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. The team last toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series in 2013. Australia and WI have not met in any ODI in over two years.

Australia, WI to field a young side

Australia miss the presence of several first-choice players, David Warner (retired), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood among others. Smith is set to lead a young side that includes quite a few uncapped players. On the other hand, the Windies are without Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shimron Hetmyer. They have recalled all-rounder Justin Greaves and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh.

Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser McGurk, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, and Adam Zampa. WI (Probable XI): Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, and Gudakesh Motie.

Key milestones on offer

Head (2,393) is closing in on 2,500 runs in ODI cricket. Pace-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott (925) can complete 1,000 runs in List A cricket. Smith can get to 5,500 runs in ODIs. His current tally stands at 5,356 runs. Hope is nine short of completing 100 ODI sixes, while Alzarri is four short of completing 150 List A scalps.