1st Test: Head, Hazlewood dent West Indies further in Adelaide

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:40 pm Jan 18, 202412:40 pm

Hazlewood has raced past 400 FC wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood starred on Day 2 as Australia have pushed West Indies further back in the ongoing opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. Head's blistering ton meant the Aussies finished their first innings at 283, earning a hefty 95-run lead. Hazlewood's fiery opening spell then ran through the WI line-up as the visitors finished the second day at 73/6.

Australia finished at 283

Responding to WI's first innings total of 188, Australia resumed at 59/2. While Cameron Green was dismissed cheaply, Usman Khawaja (45) and Head added 46 runs as Australia went past 100. Head then paired up with the lower-order batters and slammed a fine ton. Debutant Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets to restrict the damage. Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach dismissed two batters apiece.

200 FC scalps for Joseph

Alzarri Joseph, who finished with 1/55, completed 200 First-Class wickets. He accomplished the milestone in 65 games, averaging 28-plus. The tally includes eight fifers. Playing his 31st match, Joseph has now raced to 86 scalps at 35.65. He lone Test fifer came against South Africa last year. Joseph also boasts 568 Test runs at 12.34 (50s: 2).

3,000 Test runs for Head

Head scored a fiery 134-ball 119. With his 15th run, Head completed 3,000 Test runs. Playing his 46th Test, Head has raced to 3,104 runs at 44.34. While this was his seventh Test ton, he also owns 16 fifties. Overall, he has completed 431 runs against West Indies, averaging 143.66. The tally includes two tons and a solitary half-century.

Fifer for debutant Shamar

Shamar Joseph's dream Test debut continued as he claimed a fifer (5/94 in 20 overs). While he claimed two wickets on Day 1, he dismissed three more batters on the second day. Shamar became the first WI bowler to claim a Test debut fifer in Australia. Overall, he became the 11th WI bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut.

Hazlewood's brilliance dented WI

Hazlewood, who recorded 4/44 in WI's first innings, has taken four more wickets in his second outing so far. Notably, his first three overs were wicket maidens. While Kirk McKenzie fought with a quick-fire 26, he eventually fell to Green. Nathan Lyon dismissed Justin Greaves (24) on the final delivery of the day as WI finished at 73/6. They still trail by 22 runs.