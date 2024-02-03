New Zealand are favorites to win this series (Source: X/@ICC)

1st Test: Can rookie South Africa challenge formidable New Zealand?

What's the story New Zealand are gearing up to host South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting on February 4. Notably, the Kiwis eye their maiden Test series win over SA. They would want to cash in, as the Proteas side features a plethora of uncapped players. Even their captain Neil Brand is yet to play an international game. Here is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host this duel. Four Tests have been played at this venue with the side bowling first emerging winners twice. While batters tend to dominate an initial couple of days here, pacers become lethal in the latter half. The match won't be live telecasted in India. Amazon Prime Video, however, will provide the live streaming (3:30am IST).

H2H

NZ own only five wins

The two sides have locked horns in 47 Tests as of now, with the Proteas winning 26. While the Kiwis have beaten SA just five times, as many as 16 matches have ended in a draw. NZ have won only two out of 22 Tests against the Proteas at home. Meanwhile, SA have won nine games in this regard.

NZ vs SA

SA feature an inexperienced side

The uncapped Brand will lead SA as the Test series is clashing with the SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition. Having played 15 Tests, pacer Duanne Olivier is the most experienced player in the squad. Hence, the Kiwis are firm favorites to clinch this series. Veterans like Kane Williamson and skipper Tim Southee would like to lead from the front.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

New Zealand (probable XI): Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry. South Africa (probable XI): Neil Brand (C), Edward Moore, Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Khaya Zondo, Clyde Fortuin (WK), Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson.

Stats

A look at the key performers

Only three Kiwi bowlers have taken over 30 Test wickets against SA. Pacer Neil Wagner is among them (31 scalps). Williamson slammed 695 runs from just seven Tests last year at 57.91. His tally of four Test centuries was the most for a batter in 2023. Meanwhile, Olivier has returned with 59 Test wickets at an impressive average of 21.93.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

