James Anderson dismisses Shubman Gill for fifth time (Tests): Stats

Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Shubman Gill fell prey to James Anderson on Day 1 of the ongoing second India vs England Test in Visakhapatnam. It was a brilliant out-swinger from the 41-year-old as Gill was left clueless. Notably, Anderson has now dismissed Gill five times in just seven Test innings. No other bowler has dismissed the Indian batter more often in whites. Here we decode their rivalry.

Knock

Gill throws away his start

Gill, who has been short of runs in Tests lately, started positively as he played some fine shots. Alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, he added 49 runs for the second wicket. However, he seemed tentative against Anderson and eventually fell to him. It was a good-length delivery outside the off-stump which took a thick edge of Gill's blade and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes did the rest.

Stats

Anderson gets Gill for the fifth time

As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has now dismissed Gill five times in seven Test meetings with the latter managing just 39 runs in this battle at 7.8. Notably, the veteran pacer dismissed Gill twice in the 2021 Test series in India as well. Anderson also dismissed him twice in the 2022 Birmingham Test. No other bowler has dismissed Gill even four times in Tests.

Gill

Gill has been short of runs in Tests

Gill ended up scoring 34 off 46 balls with the help of five fours. He has now raced to 1,097 runs across 22 Tests at 29.64. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. The 24-year-old has now gone 12 Test innings without a 40-plus score. Gill has managed just 197 runs across seven Tests against England at 17.90 (50: 1).

Anderson

140 Test wickets against India

Anderson was disciplined on Day 1 as he conceded just 30 runs in 17 overs besides dismissing Gill. He has now raced to 140 Test wickets against India at 24.93. No other bowler owns more Test wickets against India. On Indian soil, he has raced to 35 scalps at 29.34. The third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson now owns 691 scalps at 26.43 (5W: 32).

Summary

Summary of Day 1

Day 1 of the Visakhapatnam Test belonged to India. Dashing opener Jaiswal starred with a stunning 179* as the hosts finished the day at 336/6. Besides Gill, Shreyas Iyer (27), debutant Rajat Patidar (32), and Axar Patel (27) were guilty of throwing away starts. Spinners Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir claimed two wickets apiece. Notably, India lost the series opener by 28 runs.