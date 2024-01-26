Knock

Gill falls prey to Hartley

Gill arrived to bat at the twilight of the first day's play. He negotiated the England spinners safely and walked back unbeaten. Meanwhile, he also batted decently on Day 2 morning. He added 36 runs with KL Rahul before falling to debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. It was a flighted delivery that came in as Gill's half-hearted shot found Ben Duckett at mid-wicket.

10 Test innings without a fifty

Gill has not breached the 50-run mark in whites since his 128 against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test last year. 13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, 10, and 23 read his scores in this period. The tally also includes his scores in the away Test series against West Indies and South Africa. Gill averages a poor 19.22 during this lean period.

Struggles in Tests away from Asia

While Gill played several impressive knocks in his debut Test series in Australia in 2020-21, he has struggled in Tests away from Asia ever since. Gill's scores in non-Asia Tests since the Australia series read 28, 8, 17, 4, 13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, and 10. He averages just 17.25 in this period.

Lone fifty-plus score in last 15 innings

Meanwhile, Gill now has just one 50-plus in his last 15 Test innings. 20, 7, 21, and 5 were his scores prior to his 128 against the Aussies. He has now raced to 1,063 runs across 21 Tests at 30.37. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. His overall red-ball record is sensational as he owns 3,605 First-Class runs, averaging 48-plus.