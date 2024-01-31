Jay Shah first took the reins in January 2021

Jay Shah re-appointed as Asian Cricket Council president: Details here

By Parth Dhall 02:49 pm Jan 31, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Jay Shah is set to continue as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president after getting appointed for the third successive year. His extension was unanimously approved at the ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bali on January 31. Shah, also the secretary of the BCCI, is serving his second term as the ACC president. He first took over the reins in January 2021.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

In January 2021, Shah became the youngest ACC president, having replaced Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan. The latter held the post for three years (2018-2021). Pakistan's Ehsan Mani was the ACC president before Hassan (2016-2018). Meanwhile, Shah was the first Indian to take the post since N Srinivasan (2012-2014). The former is set to take the role for his third consecutive term.

Extension

Shammi Silva proposed Shah's extention

It is worth noting that the ACC presidency rotates among full ICC members. The baton was with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) this time, but its president Shammi Silva proposed Shah's extention for the role. All ACC members unanimously backed the nomination, as stated in a press release. Notably, Shah is the only administrator to secure consecutive terms as the ACC president.

Statement

Jay has played pivotal role in ACC's progress: Silva

"Jay has played a pivotal role in steering the Asian Cricket Council toward significant progress in promoting and developing cricket across the Asian region," SLC chief Silva said. He added, "Under Mr. Shah's guidance, the ACC has been instrumental in unearthing and promoting new talent in cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka,"

Information

Two Asia Cup editions

Under Shah's term, the ACC has successfully organized two Asia Cup editions, in 2022 (T20 format) and 2023 (ODI format). The 2023 Asia Cup introduced the hybrid model, where Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly hosted the six-team event.