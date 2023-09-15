No cricket with Pakistan until it stops terrorism: Anurag Thakur

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 15, 2023

Anurag Thakur said that it has been India's long-standing decision not to engage in bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan until it stops promoting cross-border terrorism

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that it has been India's long-standing decision not to engage in bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan until it stops promoting cross-border terrorism. The former chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the decision reflects the sentiment of Indian citizens. India and Pakistan have been playing cricket only at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and continental events due to heightened diplomatic tensions.

Why does this story matter?

The statement comes on the heels of the deaths of four Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag after an encounter with terrorists suspected to be from Pakistan. The encounter evoked strong reactions from Indians, who urged the BCCI to boycott the Pakistani cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 (before India reached the finals). Notably, the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan, following which India-Pakistan matches were played in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan threatened to boycott World Cup

The Asia Cup 2023 was earlier supposed to be held in Pakistan. However, after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled for next month in India. To break the impasse, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which organizes the Asia Cup, worked out a hybrid model for India-Pakistan matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

BCCI office-bearers visit Pakistan after 17 years

Although the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan, it accepted the PCB's invitation to watch an Asia Cup match in Lahore. BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla became the first BCCI office-bearers in 17 years to visit Pakistan. Shukla said, "There's a very clear policy, we don't play any bilateral series with Pakistan." On Thursday, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan, eliminating it from the Asia Cup. It will now clash with India in the finals.

Uncertainty looms over India-Pakistan match scheduled for October 14

Pakistan last hosted India for a bilateral series in 2006, and the Indian team traveled to Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup, making it its last visit to the neighboring country. India and Pakistan are set to play against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 in the World Cup. However, its occurrence remains uncertain given the current circumstances.

