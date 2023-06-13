India

IndiGo flight grounded at Delhi Airport after tailstrike, says DGCA

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 13, 2023

IndiGo's flight has been grounded at Delhi Airport following tailstrike

An IndiGo flight has been grounded following a tailstrike during landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The incident occurred during the landing of the Kolkata-to-Delhi flight when the aircraft's tail reportedly touched the runway, causing damages. A probe has been launched into the incident while the operating crew has been put off duty.

DGCA shares details on incident

While detailing the incident, the DGCA said, "On 11th June, IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata-Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi." "During the go-around maneuver, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages. The operating crew has been off-rostered pending investigation," it said.

